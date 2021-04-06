PCM Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. PCM Fund has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

