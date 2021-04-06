Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.

LII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.38.

LII opened at $323.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.86. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $168.94 and a 52-week high of $326.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,509 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lennox International by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lennox International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

