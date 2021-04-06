Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

