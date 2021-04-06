BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Now Covered by Societe Generale

Analysts at Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BPXXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS BPXXY opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. BPER Banca has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

