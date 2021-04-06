Berenberg Bank Lowers Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) to Hold

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

