Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $46.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

CARR opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

