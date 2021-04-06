United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,703 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120,699 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 197,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 137,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.51 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.53.

