Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 113.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

