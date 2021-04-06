United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,099 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,124,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,387,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CPT opened at $110.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $74.92 and a 1-year high of $113.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

