United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Masco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Masco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

