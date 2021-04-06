Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $41,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $183.38 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.20 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.52. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

