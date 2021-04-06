17,266 Shares in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,266 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTLS. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 715.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Materialise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of MTLS opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.