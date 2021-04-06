Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $843,000 in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.
Shares of PRLB opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.84. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.79 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.96.
Several research firms recently commented on PRLB. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
