Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $843,000 in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of PRLB opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.84. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.79 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRLB. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

