Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $192.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $107.21 and a 12-month high of $193.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

