iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,980,000 after acquiring an additional 28,844 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,700,000.

IWF opened at $251.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $149.47 and a 12 month high of $255.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

