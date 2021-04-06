Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GRWG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,013.00 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

