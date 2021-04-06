Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $29,220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $22,768,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000.

Get Abcam alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ABCM stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57. Abcam plc has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

Abcam Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.