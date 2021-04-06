Analysts Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Target Price at $73.00

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IAFNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $55.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $55.95.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

