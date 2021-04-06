Analysts Set Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Target Price at $22.00

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABCM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $19.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57. Abcam has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

