Safehold Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Safehold in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million.

SAFE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.82. Safehold has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $84.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,456,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 2,059.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 625,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 26.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Safehold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 602,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,645,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Insiders have sold a total of 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

