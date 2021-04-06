JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 870,763 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of AVROBIO worth $62,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVRO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AVROBIO by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 112,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $524.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.