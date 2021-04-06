JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $57,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 46,068 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $1,739,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

