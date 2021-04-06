JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.29% of EMCOR Group worth $64,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $115.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

