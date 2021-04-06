JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $66,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 128,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SHLX shares. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

NYSE SHLX opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.74. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.18%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

