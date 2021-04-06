JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,004,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,294,269 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.87% of Invesco worth $69,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

IVZ stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $26.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

