Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,818,000 after purchasing an additional 934,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after buying an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,307,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,121,000 after buying an additional 84,818 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $70,114,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,433,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,775,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on WTRG. Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.