Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,506,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $243.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.52. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $147.01 and a 1-year high of $243.42.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

