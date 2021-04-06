Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 2,713 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 102.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $605.50 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.75 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $620.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.56. The company has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.45.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

