Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Shares in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ingevity by 33,433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023,407 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Ingevity by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after acquiring an additional 364,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ingevity by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 114,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,781,000 after acquiring an additional 75,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 1,278.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.90. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

