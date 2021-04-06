Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 285.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,685 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97,008 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after purchasing an additional 363,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $132.68 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day moving average of $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

