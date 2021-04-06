Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. Owens & Minor reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,275%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion.

OMI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $37.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,369 shares of company stock valued at $919,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $965,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.