Anaplan Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 5,295 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,453% compared to the average volume of 341 put options.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,318 shares of company stock worth $16,734,339 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Anaplan by 14.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91. Anaplan has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

