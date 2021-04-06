Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.61.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.42. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,595 shares of company stock valued at $21,689,795. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

