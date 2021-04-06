Upland Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,001 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,499% compared to the average volume of 77 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $349,788.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,232.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,514,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,745,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,001 shares of company stock worth $13,289,812. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Upland Software by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

