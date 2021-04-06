Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Jazz Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,184 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 790% compared to the average volume of 133 put options.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.61.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,170,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,170,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $164.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

