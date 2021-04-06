Gas (GAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $49.53 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Gas has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $150.88 million and $49.53 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $14.90 or 0.00025402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00075174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00295780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00105789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.17 or 0.00784703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,578.23 or 0.99891285 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.