Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stake Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in FOX were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,406,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,962,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,224,000 after buying an additional 390,335 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.72.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

