Tutor Perini Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $988.75 million, a P/E ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPC. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

