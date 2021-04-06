Tutor Perini Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.
Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $988.75 million, a P/E ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.