AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

