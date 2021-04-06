Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

In other news, insider John Abernethy acquired 68,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$59,998.68 ($42,856.20). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,764.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

