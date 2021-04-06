International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.68

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.68 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of International Public Partnerships stock opened at GBX 169.42 ($2.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. International Public Partnerships has a 52-week low of GBX 147 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 176.80 ($2.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 166.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.28.

In other International Public Partnerships news, insider Julia Bond bought 11,951 shares of International Public Partnerships stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,958.17 ($26,075.48).

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

