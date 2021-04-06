Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.27 ($0.13) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.41. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,192 ($28.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 59.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,312.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,328.50. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,197 ($15.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FEVR shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,246.67 ($29.35).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

