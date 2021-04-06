Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14.70 on May 20th

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) announced a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DLG opened at GBX 318.80 ($4.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 303.05. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 250.60 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 340.67 ($4.45).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

