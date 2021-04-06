Shires Income to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income (LON:SHRS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SHRS stock opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.36) on Tuesday. Shires Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.86 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.60 ($3.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.58.

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

