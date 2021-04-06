Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $322.00

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 322 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 321 ($4.19), with a volume of 310927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.10).

Several brokerages recently commented on BRW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 364 ($4.76).

The stock has a market cap of £976.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 300.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 282.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.

In other news, insider Robin Beer bought 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £717.60 ($937.55). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Insiders purchased a total of 66,196 shares of company stock worth $20,056,036 over the last 90 days.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

