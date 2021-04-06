Brady Co. (BRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brady to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

NYSE BRC opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 21,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,190,003.52. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $777,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,101.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

