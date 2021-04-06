West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Cut by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after buying an additional 350,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,310,095,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,589,000 after acquiring an additional 90,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $289.56 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $312.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

