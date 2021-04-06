Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $772,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 609,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 33,625 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,459,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

