Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alvopetro Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Alvopetro Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 million.

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

