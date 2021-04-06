Analysts Issue Forecasts for CCL Industries Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.